 »   »   » TV’s Big Stories! Shilpa Shetty Launches Game Show; Nikita Dutta To Debut In B’wood & More…

Recently, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched India's first live weekly game show titled Aunty Boli Lagao Boli. To demonstrate the rules of the game, the makers of the show organized a grand live bidding for media people and press.
As part of the special promotional activity, the recipient of the gold coin weighing 10 gm was won by videographer Shivaji Bhosale (TV9 channel), presented to him by Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Raj Nayak, the CEO of COLORS. Read on to know more about the show. Also check out the other big stories of Television....
Aunty Boli Lagao Boli On Colors TV
Powered by ChaseBid, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries present Aunty Boli Lagao Boli, India's first weekly live game show to be aired on COLORS at 12 pm on the 24th of September, 2017.
Nikita Dutta To Debut In Akshay Kumar’s Film, Gold
Ek Duje Ke actress, Nikita Dutta is reportedly making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gold. Apparently, the actress has been signed opposite Sunny Kaushal.
Nikita Dutta & Sunny Kaushal
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Nikita started shooting for her portions in the film in Amristar in the second week of September and will be there for another 15 days for some more romantic sequences with Sunny."
Nikita To Shoot With Akshay!
The source further added, "She also has some important scenes with Akshay, which will be shot at a later date as the actor is back in Mumbai for his television show."
Juhi Parmar & Sachin Shroff Headed For A Divorce!
Another television's popular couple is set to bite the dust! Juhi and Sachin, who got married in February 2009, will soon file for divorce. Apparently, the couple have been living separately since a year. They have a four-year-old daughter Samaira.
Juhi & Sachin
A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable."
‘No Chance Of Reconciliation’!
The source further added, "Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi's mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Karmphal Data Shani. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation."
Nia Sharma Becomes The First Finalist Of KKK 8
Nia Sharma along with Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari were given 15 minutes to complete the 'Ticket to Finale' task. The task was to walk across a building through shaky planks tied to the rope cable. Nia Sharma took the minimum time and became the first finalist of KKK 8.
Rishi Kapoor Offended By Cartoon Featuring RK Studio Fire!
Recently, a major fire broke out at RK Studio that destroyed Super Dancer Season 2 sets. Fortunately, there were no causalities. A graphic representation of the fire was published in a daily and Rishi Kapoor was offended by it!