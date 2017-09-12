 »   »   » Shilpa Shinde Asks ‘Why So Much Of Hullabaloo Over My Weight?’

An item song, 'Maro line' from the upcoming Bollywood film, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi that featured Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress, Shilpa Shinde was recently released. The actress received a lot of criticisms for her weight.

When asked about her reaction to the trolls, the actress said that she is unfazed by the negative comments and asks people to continue trolling as she is loving it!

Shilpa was quoted by SpotboyE as saying, "I know I am fat in the song Maro Line. But I was fat when I shot for it. I was fat when the makers chose me for it. I have lost 6-7 kg since then, but why so much of hullabaloo over my weight?"

She further added, "I loved doing this song. I did not feel awkward with any movement. I am not looking vulgar. I really don't care if I was or am still being trolled for what people think of me in this number."

Recently, Shilpa was in news as it was said that she was approached for Bigg Boss 11. There were also reports that the actress demanded for a whopping amount to participate.

Later, the actress rubbished the rumours and confirmed that she will not do the show as she doesn't want to get into any more controversies.