 »   »   » SHOCKING! Amit Tandon’s Wife Ruby In Dubai Jail; The Actor Says She Has Been Framed!

Television actor Amit Tandon's wife Ruby, who is a well-known dermatologist, is in serious trouble as she has been remanded in Al Raffa Jail in Dubai. Apparently, she has been arrested for having threatened a few government officials.

Amit, who is currently seen in Colors' show Kasam, has been trying to get her out on bail. He had also been to Dubai a few days ago, to bail her out, but in vain. Amit feels she has been framed and adds that he will be flying again to once again plead for her innocence.

The actor was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am very saddened by the developments that such a hardworking and caring woman who did her best to treat the rich, poor, and disabled to the best of her abilities and genuinely make a positive change has been put through this."

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Amit Tandon WIFE Ruby in JAIL ! | FilmiBeat

"Some very influential people or competitors, who could not stand to see her succeed, as Dr. Ruby had begun treatments on not only Bollywood but even Hollywood celebrities, levied false accusations against her due to which the poor girl has been held in remand for almost a month."

"I always want to believe in the due process of law, but sadly this time Ruby is at the receiving end of it. We still hold faith that the judicial authorities will realize that she is 100 per cent innocent and let her come back to her work and most importantly to her daughter who misses her every day."

He concluded by saying, "We believe that Ruby has been framed. God willing, she will be out soon."

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Amit and Ruby grabbed headlines for their separation. The couple had even filed for a divorce. The duo has 7-year-old daughter Jiyana.