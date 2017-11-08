 »   »   » SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 11 Prize Money Reduced To Zero; Puneesh Sharma Slammed; Hina Khan Breaks Down!

We had recently reported about the nasty fight that happened in the yesterday's episode. However, barring all these, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task, Mission BB 11 which was extremely decisive.

Apart from this luxury budget and captaincy, the task affects the final winning amount as well. Apparently, the housemates refuse to learn from their mistakes, and they have paid the price! The prize money has been reduced to zero! Read on to know about the task and what really happened that the winning amount was reduced to zero...

Mission BB 11 Task For the task, the housemates are dressed as astronauts and they have to stay in a rocket for as long as possible. As per the task, at different intervals there would be a take off tone, which will allow one contestant to leave the task, who will be the contender of captaincy. Twist In The Task But the twist is, certain amount has been attached to the names of contestants which are in sealed envelopes and kept in the garden area. The amount attached to the contestant who leaves the rocket, would be deducted from the show's winner's prize amount. Puneesh Sharma Is Given Special Power The captain, Puneesh is given a special power. If no contestant comes out of the rocket, then he has the power to choose a contestant and that person has to come out of the rocket! Who Leaves The Task? Apparently, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Bandgi Kalra, Mehajabi Siddiqui and Arshi Khan will leave the task. Puneesh, The Careless Captain! According to reports, the careless captain, Puneesh Sharma goes to the bedroom to sleep for a while (which is not allowed), and also to meet his ‘partner'. Hina Khan’s Trick! Before he comes out, Hina Khan would convince the rest of the contestants to leave the rocket! After watching this, Bigg Boss decides to cancel the task and the winning prize will be slashed to zero! Puneesh Slammed For Being Careless; Hina Khan Breaks Down! Bigg Boss slams Puneesh Sharma for being careless. On the other hand, guilt-stricken Hina Khan blames herself for losing the luxury budget task. Hiten and other contestants try to console her.

(Images source: Colors TV)



