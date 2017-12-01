 »   »   » SHOCKING!! Divyanka Tripathi Bids Goodbye To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The show recently witnessed a leap and the characters of the show underwent a major makeover!

Now, according to the latest report, the show will undergo a major change, yet again! Apparently, Ishita will meet her end soon in a bid to rescue her kidnapped daughter, Pihu from the goons!

Yes, you read it right! According to Tellychakkar report, "Divyanka Tripathi is getting ready to bid adieu to her fans and friends this December!"

According to the report, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring some new faces into the show very soon.

Divyanka was quoted as saying, "I have cherished every bit of this character every day when I return from set. Very few characters make a special place in the heart of the fans forever and I think, I am blessed to have IshiMa by my side."

Well, this is Ekta Kapoor's show and anything can happen! On her show, the characters may also return from the dead! Moreover, fans will not accept the show without their favourite characters - Ishita and Raman. So, it's safe to assume Divyanka might return soon!