 »   »   » SHOCKING! Domestic Violence Case Filed Against Sanjeeda Sheikh & Her Brother!

Love Ka Hai Intezaar actress, Sanjeeda Sheikh got into legal trouble as her sister-in-law (Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban) filed a domestic violence case against the actress, her brother (Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh) and her mother (Anisha Sheikh)!

As per Mumbai Mirror reports, Zakerabanu has alleged that the trio beat her up while she was speaking to her father (on the phone) on May 27 and asked her to leave their Mumbai house. She left the house and got admitted to the hospital. Later, she lodged an FIR at Sarkhej Police Station on May 29.

Zakerabanu also alleged that they often demanded money from her father and would beat her up. She added that her husband is an alcoholic, a drug addict and is also involved in match-fixing.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was the final straw when Anas raised his hand on me in the presence of my mother and sister in their Mumbai home. I was hospitalised after that in Ahmedabad. I was told at the time of our marriage that he is in the construction business but he is mostly home."

Zakerabanu, who has been living with her parents in Ahmedabad from past three months, further added, "These cases were filed three months ago in the court. We also filed a police case at the Sarkhej Roza Police Station under Section 498A. They have been issued three notices but are yet to respond to them."

However, the reports suggest that Anas' lawyers have appeared before the Family Court in Ahmedabad and had said that they would file a reply soon.

Apparently, Sanjeeda has been granted interim relief on August 30. Sanjeeda's lawyer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The Hon'ble Court has passed an order in favour of my client by stating that the investigating agency should not take any coercive steps against her."

"In other words, the Hon'ble Court accepted our submission that the FIR is baseless, bad in jurisdiction and merely filed to harass my client."

We hope that the family resolves the issue soon!