 »   »   » Shocking! Inder Kumar Was Offered Bigg Boss, But Salman Khan Asked Him To Turn Down The Offer!

Inder Kumar, who was seen in Bollywood films as well as on a few television shows, breathed his last yesterday (July 28) at 2 AM at his residence in Andheri (Mumbai). The actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

The actor was seen in many Salman Khan's film. Apparently, both shared a similar camaraderie off- screen as well. According to a report from an entertainment portal, Inder was offered Bigg Boss, but it was Salman Khan, who asked him to turn down the offer!

It has to be recalled that at one point of time, Inder Kumar got into a lot of controversies. He was arrested in April 2014, as a 22-years-old female model and aspiring actress had registered a FIR alleging that he raped and assaulted her with a promise of role in movies.

He went through many hardships as he suffered financial troubles, depression, drug issues and romantic breakups!

It was obvious for the makers of Bigg Boss to choose a celebrity who was surrounded with so many controversies. But, since Inder had health issues (he was bed-ridden for three years due to a broken vertebrea from helicopter fall while doing his own stunt), Salman didn't want him to exert himself.

Salman knew that the show was demanding and this would affect Inder's health further. Apparently, even though Inder was suffering from financial problem, he took Salman's advice and didn't take up the Bigg Boss offer.