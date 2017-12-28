 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta Takes A Jibe At Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Wedding Dress!

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma got married to cricketer, Virat Kohli in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The marriage became the talk of the town. Not just the stars from Bollywood and the sports industry, even television actors took to social media to congratulate the couple.

But, Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta tweeted about their clothes in the most hilarious way, which caught our attention! Read on to know Nakuul's shocking statement!

Virushka’s Outfit Virushka chose to wear the clothes designed by Sabyasachi for the wedding. But if you recall, Virat and Anuskha were seen in a Manyavar ad. The ad went viral and just after a few months, the couple got married! Nakuul Mehta’s Shocking Statement! Nakuul took to social media and made a shocking statement that he would not wear any other designer at any function, if Manyavar had signed him as its brand ambassador! Nakuul Writes… Nakuul tweeted, "Promise to NOT wear a Sabya on my wedding/birth day if you were to sign me as your brand ambassador @Manyavar_ ;-)" Nakuul’s Witty Tweets Nivedita Basu had tweeted, "Lot of speculation as to where is the #VirushkaReception today in Mumbai 🤔🤔🤔🤔," to which Nakuul replied, "Won't be able to make it. Shooting at Mud for the new Manyavar campaign. Apologies!" Vikas Kalantri Writes... Vikas Kalantri replied to Nakuul's tweet, "Bro even i am too busy. Have a flight to catch. Guess somethings are more important 😉😉."

