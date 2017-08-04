 »   »   » Mandana Karimi Withdraws Domestic Violence Case Against Gaurav Gupta; Decides To Forgive Him!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi shocked everyone by filing a domestic violence case against her businessman husband Gaurav Gupta. The duo tied the knot just six months ago in a lavish ceremony.

In her petition, 'Mandana had claimed Rs 10 Lakhs as monthly maintenance, in addition to a compensation of Rs 2 Crores for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business,' reported Mid-Day. She has now decided to withdraw the case. So what changed her mind?