 »   »   » Mandana Karimi Withdraws Domestic Violence Case Against Gaurav Gupta; Decides To Forgive Him!

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi shocked everyone by filing a domestic violence case against her businessman husband Gaurav Gupta. The duo tied the knot just six months ago in a lavish ceremony.
In her petition, 'Mandana had claimed Rs 10 Lakhs as monthly maintenance, in addition to a compensation of Rs 2 Crores for the trauma and agony caused, and loss of career and business,' reported Mid-Day. She has now decided to withdraw the case. So what changed her mind?
Mandana Wants To Forgive Him & Move On!
Mandana wants to forgive and move ahead. She has also added that she is ‘not desirous of any monetary gains from her in-laws'.
Mandana & Gaurav
According to Mumbai Mirror report, in her application seeking withdrawal of the plaint, Mandana has mentioned that ‘Gaurav had conveyed that if she wanted to have any dialogue, she would have to withdraw the proceedings'.
Gaurav Says That He Doesn’t Have Mandana’s Personal Belongings
But, Gaurav denied that he had put the condition to before her to withdraw the case. He even added that he doesn't have any of her personal belongings.
Gaurav Tells Why Mandana Wants To Withdraw The Case?
Gaurav has alleged that she wanted to withdraw the case as she does not want to stay in the flat offered by him on rent! He also added that if she genuinely wants an amicable settlement, he would leave it to the court to pass the orders.
Mandana Says…
After withdrawing the case, Mandana was quoted by HT as saying, "I should still be on the honeymoon phase of my marriage, after all, it's only been under five months since the happiest day of my life, but let's just call it the turning point."
Mandana Says She Had A Tough Time!
The ex-Bigg Boss contestant added, "Much has happened... events that I would not wish upon my worst enemy, yet all I can say is that I have only come out stronger of it."
Mandana Reveals Why She Wants To Withdraw The Case….
According to the report, Mandana had mentioned in her statement, "I am not doing this to clarify my position or justify certain steps I was compelled to take to protect myself. I never intended to, in the past, nor at any point in the future, get into my union with Gaurav for monetary gains."