 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ridhi Dogra Quits Woh Apna Sa; Reincarnation Track Ahead!

Zee TV's show, Woh Apna Sa attracted the audiences for its unique content. The fans were eager to watch Ridhi Dogra in a negative role for the first time. The actress too, was excited about the show.
But, now it is said that the actress wants to quit the show! Read on to know the reason...
Reincarnation Track On Woh Apna Sa
On the show, Ridhi is already shown as a mother of two daughters, and now the makers want the actress to play a 50-year-old after the reincarnation track is introduced!
Ridhi Dogra Quits Woh Apna Sa
The actress quit the show as she is in no mood to age on-screen! Ridhi was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I have informed the production team of my decision and there is no bad blood. It's an amicable decision."
Ridhi Do Not Want To Take Risk
"They told me that I will have a look that won't make me look older but I was sceptical. It's a risk and I am not ready to age on screen."
Ridhi Do Not Mind Playing Old Character In A Film Or Stage
"Taking up a negative role was in itself a challenge for me. I don't mind playing an older character on stage or in a film, as that's for a short period, but TV is a different ball game."
Ridhi Adds…
"Fiction shows run indefinitely. I don't want to be stereotyped. I don't want to drag myself to the set cribbing and complaining every day about my role."