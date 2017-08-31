 »   »   » SHOCKING! Sony TV To Give Kapil Sharma & His Show A Break; Krushna Abhishek’s Show To Replace TKSS!

Sony TV's shows are undergoing a lot of changes. Recently, the channel shocked the viewers by abruptly ending two shows - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aisi Bhi and Pehredaar Piya Ki. Now, the reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off air are doing the rounds!

Read on to why Sony decided to pull the plug on The Kapil Sharma Show...

Kapil Unwell Everybody knows that Kapil Sharma is unwell, because of which the show's shooting is getting cancelled. Recently, he didn't report to the sets as he suffered from a panic attack and Baadshaho team had to return without shooting. Old Episodes Are Being Aired The channel now has no bank of fresh episodes and has been airing old episodes so that audiences are not disappointed. Krushna’s Show To Replace The Kapil Sharma Show According to IE reports, "Super Dancer will take The Drama Company's time slot of 8 pm, while the latter will be pushed to Kapil's air time of 9 pm." Channel Is Waiting For Kapil To Recover The source was further quoted by IE as saying, "The channel is waiting for Kapil to recover and get back fit and fine. If and when it happens, the show might get the 10 pm slot." No Bad Blood Between Kapil & The Channel There were also reports that Sony had issued a notice to Kapil, as the channel head honchos were upset with Kapil's unprofessionalism. But Sony EVP, and Business Head Danish Khan has denied any bad blood between them and Kapil. Danish Khan Adds… Danish was quoted by IE as saying, "There's Kapil as an artist, a person, and a show. As a channel, we are really proud of the artist and TKSS has been one of our most successful shows." No Comments On His Personal Life "When a person shoots continuously for one and a half years, they do go through ups and downs. We are no one to comment on his personal life..." Kapil Has Delivered Good Show! "... but for us, he has delivered a good show and has been spreading smiles among our audience for a long time. And that keeps us really happy." Kapil Needs A Break! The source further added, "Kapil has been genuinely unwell and needs time to get back. The channel is not giving up on him but giving him time to recover and also get his charm and magic back." Sony Undergoing A Revamp "It would indeed be a good break where we can come back stronger and with a much better content. Anyway, there were always plans for revamping the show and this time can be utilized for the same." The Drama Company To Take TKSS’ Time Slot "The Drama Company is for a finite period and if its season two doesn't happen, Kapil might even get its 9 pm slot."

Well, we hope Kapil will be back with a bang after the break!