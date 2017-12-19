 »   »   » SHOCKING! Was Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh Cheating On Erica Fernandes?

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actors, Erica Fernandez and Shaheer Sheikh shared a crackling chemistry on-screen. Their reel love story as well as on and off relationship in real life, have always grabbed the headlines.

Recently, there were rumours that the actors got engaged at Erica's Bandra residence with family and close friends in attendance. But, Erica denied the rumours. Now according to the latest report, the duo has parted ways!

Was Shaheer Cheating On Erica? A source close to the actors revealed Tellychakkar that the actors have broken up! According to the report, "The reason behind their break-up is that Erica doubted that Shaheer was cheating on her!" Shaheer Meets Ex-GF Ayu Ting Ting! Apparently, Shaheer is currently in Indonesia, shooting for a project. There, he met his ex-lover and Indonesian actress, Ayu Ting Ting. When the actress confronted of him about him dating his co-actress Erica, he denied it! Shaheer & Ayu’s Closeness Makes Erica Insecure? Shaheer told Ayu that he is single and Indian media had spread the rumours of his and Erica's relationship! Ayu and Shaheer chose to let bygones be bygones and bonded well. Apparently, this made Erica insecure. Shaheer & Ayu It has to be recalled that before Erica, Shaheer was in a relationship with Ayu Ting Ting, but broke up after four of months of dating. It was said that the duo parted ways because of language barriers! Reason Behind Shaheer & Ayu’s Break-up The media also alleged that Ayu broke up with Shaheer as she wanted someone who would also take care of her child but didn't find that quality in Shaheer!

