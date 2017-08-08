 »   »   » Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Tying Rakhi To Reyansh Is The Cutest Pic You Will See On Internet Today!

It was Raksha Bandan yesterday (August 7). The celebrities were seen sharing adorable pictures with messages for their siblings. It was a special day for Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari as she also tied rakhi to her little brother.

Believe us, the picture is so adorable that you will want to watch it again and again! Shweta Tiwari shared the cutest picture on her Instagram account.

Sharing the picture the actress wrote, "After 16 years of falsely claiming my brothers, my daughter finally has her own little bodyguard, who loves her infinitely. Their bond is inexplicable in its own beautiful, delicate way."

"Seeing them love each other and grow fond of each other with every passing hour is a true boon, that I'm eternally grateful for. To every Lavu out there and her Reyansh, a very happy Rakahabandhan."

"(I know I'm awfully late, but I'm a greedy mother who can't get enough of her children) @palaktiwarii @abhinav.kohli024."

Shweta is active on social media and often seen sharing pictures of their kids. Meanwhile, Palak is Bollywood ready and is also seen active on the social media.