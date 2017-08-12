 »   »   » Siddharth Shukla Gets Into An Ugly Spat With Kunal & Project Head; Is He Out Of Dil Se Dil Tak?

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla is again in news for bad reasons. The actor is known for his link-up and temper issues. This time, looks like the actor's tantrums made an irreparable damage as he got indulged in war of words with his co-actor Kunal Verma as well as with his show, and project Head, Shital Bhatia.

What exactly happened? Is he thrown out from Dil Se Dil Tak? Read on to know more...

Siddharth & Kunal According to reports, Siddharth hurled abuses at his co-actor Kunal Verma, while they were shooting for a scene. Kunal was annoyed with Siddharth's behaviour and asked him to talk politely. Kunal Advices Siddharth But, Kunal's advice didn't go well with Siddharth and after this, the actors are not cordial with each other. When Kunal was asked about the same, he confirmed that the incident was true. Kunal Tried To Ignore Siddharth Kunal was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "After that incident, Siddharth used to constantly talk nonsense to me but I chose to ignore him." Siddharth Abused Kunal! "But the situation only worsened further as while I was shooting for a scene yesterday, Siddharth, who was standing behind me, started abusing me and calling me names that I am ashamed to even talk about!" Kunal Wanted To Finish The Shoot Soon! "I kept quiet and maintained my decorum. But when things went out of the proportion, I told the production people to wind up my shoot as fast as possible or use my dupe for the scene as I just couldn't stand him anymore! I didn't even want to see his face!" Kunal Informs The Project Head Kunal informed the Project Head, Shital Bhatia, who visited the sets to sort out things. But, things went out of control as the production started complaining about complaining about Sidharth's unprofessionalism. Shital Asks Siddharth To ‘Get Out’ Of The Sets! When Shital took these complaints to Siddharth, instead of sorting it out, he started abusing her in front of the crew. The duo also got into a heated argument and everyone was shocked when she told him to ‘get out' of the sets! Siddharth Storms Out! Post this incident, Siddharth didn't report to the set. Will he be replaced on the show? Well, we will have to wait to know the answer. Kunal Says... Siddharth Is A Psychopath! Meanwhile, in an interview to an entertainment portal Kunal said, "He (Siddharth) is a mad and a psychopath. He was just after my life. There were around 70-80 people on the sets who saw how badly Siddharth treated me." Siddharth Threw Water On Kunal! "He threw water on me, hit on my back and even with the script. Also, he said very humiliating things. Siddharth is an aggressive person. Tameez Naam Ki Cheez Nahi Hai Usme... He should go to a rehab." Siddharth Is Insecure! He further added, "He brings in so much negativity. Siddharth is very insecure and just cannot see anyone growing in life."

