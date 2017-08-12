 »   »   » Siddharth Shukla Gets Into An Ugly Spat With Kunal & Project Head; Is He Out Of Dil Se Dil Tak?

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla is again in news for bad reasons. The actor is known for his link-up and temper issues. This time, looks like the actor's tantrums made an irreparable damage as he got indulged in war of words with his co-actor Kunal Verma as well as with his show, and project Head, Shital Bhatia.

What exactly happened? Is he thrown out from Dil Se Dil Tak? Read on to know more...