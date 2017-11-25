 »   »   » FRESH PICS! Smriti & Gautam Sizzle At Reception Party; Shabbir-Kanchi, Radhika Madan & Others Attend

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together on Colors' popular show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. They started dating after the show went off air, and Gautam proposed Smriti on his birthday, in Goa.

A couple of days ago, Telly town witnessed a big wedding of actors, Smriti and Gautam. The actors got married on Novemeber 23. The couples' close friends, Radhika Madan, Tanya Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Abhishek Kapur and others were present at the wedding ceremony. Check out Smriti & Gautam's FRESH reception party pictures...

Smriti & Gautam’s After Party The couple also organised for after party, which was attended by Bollywood actors, Dia Mirza, Zayed Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Hritik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Roshan, television actor Karanvir Bohra and others. Smriti & Gautam Sizzle At Their Reception Party Recently, the couple also organised for a reception party, Gautam and Smriti looked fab together. We must say that the couple managed to rock their reception look. Smriti & Gautam Gautam looked dapper in a black suit, Smriti looked stunning in a red Falguni and Shane gown. (Image source: The Glam Wedding&Get the Look) Sussane & Zayed Khan The reception party was also a star studded event. Hrithik Roshan's ex wife, Sussanne Khan and her family including brother Zayed Khan and father Sanjay Khan were present. Kanchi Kaul Wrote… "#aboutlastnight in this fantabulous creation by my one and only @kamaalicouture #tassellove #weddingdiaries #lovingit❤️ #kamaalicouture." Shabbir & Kanchi The rockstar of Kumkum Bhagya, Shabbir Ahluwalia poses with his wife Kanchi Singh at Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna's wedding reception party. Radhika Madan Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-actress, Radhika Madan too, graced the reception party. She looked gorgeous in golden-pink backless dress. Swati Vatssa Sharing this picture Swati wrote, "What a beautiful night with my favourite people ! Thanks @ashishandshefaliofficial for the gorgeous out fit and thanks my darling @stylist_vidhi @vidhiparmar09 for putting things together last moment . ❤️" Tanya Sharma Tanya Sharma shared this picture and wrote, "Got your back 😘🐻 outfit by @misani121191 styled by @smriti_medha ❤️ #tassellove #smookishaadi😘." KVB & Teejay Karanvir Bohra, who attended Gautam and Smriti's wedding and their after party, also attended the reception party with his wife, Teejay Sidhu. Arjun-Neha Gautam and Smriti's MATSH co-actor, Arjun Bijlani also attended the wedding reception party along with his wife, Neha Swamy. Mukhesh Chabra Sharing this picture, Mukhesh Chabra wrote, "Mere do Anmol Ratan 🤣🤣🤣 @mistergautam @smriti_khanna #aboutlastnight #happiness Yaaar ki shadi."

