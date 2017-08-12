 »   »   » Smriti Irani Responds To Online Petition Filed Against Pehredaar Piya Ki; Will The Show Be Banned?

Sony TV's controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki has been receiving a lot of flak from the viewers for its concept. The viewers are not happy with the content as they feel it is 'obnoxious and perverted' and create a negative impact in children.

We had also reported about the online petition filed by the angry viewers. The petition is addressed to Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting (Additional Charge), Smriti Irani, demanding a ban on the show. It was started by Mansi Jain and already has more than one Lakh supporters.

I&B Ministry Wants BCCC To Take Action! Apparently, the I&B ministry has taken the matters to the BCCC (Broadcasting content complaints council) seeking immediate action on the plea. The Official Statement Read… "The I&B ministry has written to the BCCC (the self regulatory mechanism for GEC content) - to take up the matter since citizens have petitioned and there is an outcry across from media." Pehredaar Piya Ki: Smriti Irani takes ACTION, Forwards petition to BCCC | FilmiBeat Govt Sent Letter To BCCC "The BCCC has to take cognisance and respond and take action- since close sources say the Govt has Sent a letter to this effect to the BCCC today for immediate and prompt action." I&B Ministry Has Written To BCCC "Especially since the show has a suhaagraat sequence between a grown up woman and a small boy. The I&B ministry has specifically written to the BCCC to immediately take this up and respond on priority." Shahsi Mittal Refused To Comment When an entertainment portal got in touch with the writer and producer of the show, Shashi Mittal regarding the matter, she refused to comment. Shashi Mittal Added… She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Sorry, I would not like to comment on this right now. We will definitely put our point across but in a while."

For the uninitiated, Pehredaar Piya Ki is set in the background of Royal Rajasthan. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar plays the role of 18-year-old Princess Diya, who marries nine-year-old groom Ratan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) in order to guard him!

Moreover, Ratan and Diya are shown going on their honeymoon, which led to the audiences' disgust.

Recently, the actress of the show was asked about the criticism. Although the actress said she is unaffected by the criticism, and added that it (criticisms) should be answered by the creatives, she defended the show by saying the content of the show is progressive.

Well, now that the matter has gone to BCCC, we assume the makers will make some serious changes on the show, else the show will surely get banned! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...