 »   »   » Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Tie The Knot; Dia Mirza, Radhika Madan, KVB & Others Attend (PICS)

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The duo started dating after the show went off air. Gautam proposed Smriti on his birthday in Goa.

The couple shocked the fans by announcing their engagement! A few days ago, they announced their marriage. We had reported about, Smriti's mehndi ceremony which was held on November 22. Smriti and Gautam tied the knot yesterday (November 23). Have a look at their wedding pictures...

Smriti & Gautam’s Wedding Picture Smriti Khanna looked beautiful in a pink lehenga choli, while Gautam looked handsome in a turquoise blue sherwani and pink turban. Smriti & Gautam Wedding Smriti and Gautam's Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-actress, Radhika Madan, Sathiya actress, Tanya Sharma and Naagin actor, Karanvir Bohra, and his wife attended the wedding. Gautam Gupta Wedding Karanvir Bohra shared a few videos from the wedding on his Instagram story. KVB captioned a video in which Gautam was seen wearing a pagdi. He captioned it, "@mistergautam ready to roll." Karanvir With Gautam Karanvir shared a picture snapped with Gautam and wrote, "This guy is all that....and much more. Love you and welcome to the #happyclub #gausm #gautamsmritiwedding." Dia Mirza Bollywood actress, Dia Mirza shared this collage and wrote, "Happiness always @smriti_khanna and @mistergautam ❤️" Tanya Sharma Tanya shared this picture and wrote, "How I love pastels 😍 #smookishaaddi wearing @sionnahpretcouture styled by @smriti_medha 😘 Thankyou cutey😎😚." Smriti Khanna’s Wedding Posting a video, Tanya wrote, "Smoo smoo😍 you looked stunning today ! And I'm so happy that you finally found that one who completes you so beautifully you pretty soul ❤️" Tanya Wishes Smriti & Gautam "I wish the best for you and may you remain as crazy as you are and spread your craziness all over 😘 congratulations both of you🤗 I love you smooooo #smookishaddi ❤️😘☺️💃 @smriti_khanna." Radhika Madan Radhika Madan and other close friends of Smriti and Gautam were seen posing for the camera. Abhishek Kapur Kundali Bhagya actor, Abhishek shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Congratulations @smriti_khanna wish you and Gautam loadsssss and loadssss of love n success may you both be blessed together forever ❤️❤️ #smritikhanna #smoo #love #wedding." Smriti-Gautam A few days ago, Smriti was quoted by TOI as saying, "The preparations are still going on. Just 20 days ago we decided to go for a traditional wedding or else we were just planning to go for a court one." Smriti & Gautam Honeymoon Plans About Honeymoon plans, the Smriti said that they haven't finalised. They might visit Europe or Maldives, probably during Christmas. Smriti Khanna’s Haldi Ceremony Picture Smriti is seen smeared with haldi during her haldi ceremony. Swati Vatssa shared this picture and wrote, "Happy faces #smookishaadi." Smriti Khanna’s Mehndi Ceremony Picture Smriti is seen flaunting her mehndi and posing with her friend. Sharing this picture, Swati wrote, "Mehendi night with the prettiest bride to be @smriti_khanna louveeeeee you ❤️."

(Images Source: Instagram)

