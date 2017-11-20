 »   »   » MATSH’s Smriti & Gautam To Get Married This Nov; Check Out Smriti’s Bachelorette Party PICS

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta shocked their fans by announcing their engagement. Both of them were seen on Colors' popular show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

The duo started dating after Meri Aashiqui... got over. Smriti and Gautam were in Goa to celebrate the latter's birthday and he surprised his lady love by proposing her! Now, the duo is all set to get married on November 23. Read on to know the wedding details and also check out the bachelorette party pictures...

Smriti’s Bachelorette Party Smriti had a fun-filled bachelorette party with her friends. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "It was such a classy surprise for me planned by my friends." Smriti’s Bachelorette Party Was Fun! She further added, "I had actually no time for anything but my friends forced to have a hen's party and it was indeed such fun." Radhika Madan At Smriti’s Hen Party Smriti's friend and her MATSH co-actress Radhika Madan attended the party. She also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. Looking at them, we are sure the bride-to-be and their friends had nice fun! Bride’s Squad Sharing this picture, Nandita Bhardwaj wrote, "My smoo will be the worlds most beautiful bride.. @smriti_khanna @swativatssa @radhikamadan @vdntka30 #bridetobe #bridesquad #bridesmaids @nightjams01." Swati Vatsa Swati shared a few picture and wrote, "A sneak peak into #bestie's bachelorette! A night to remember ❤️. Thanks @niteshsquare for the lovely pics @smriti_khanna @shrutikhannajuneja @sharmajeekiladki @preiti_thakkar @vdntka30 @nanditabh @radhikamadan @nightjams01." Smriti & Gautam Party With Dia, Sussanne & Others Smriti also had a party with her other set of friends, which included Gautam's brother, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Hrithik Roshan's wife, Sussanne Khan and others. Smriti & Gautam Smriti shared this picture and wrote, "Let the celebrations begin 🍾🎂Thank you @diamirzaofficial @malzkhan @jackkybhagnani for sucha beautiful evening ❤️" Smriti & Gautam Cutting A Cake Dia Mirza shared a few pictures from the party. Dia shared a picture in which Smriti and Gautam were seen cutting a cake, and wrote, "Mrs and Mr To Be ❤️ @mistergautam @smriti_khanna." Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan & Gautam Dia shared another picture snapped with Gautam, Hrithik Roshan's wife, Sussanne Khan and others and wrote, "Mere yaar ki shaadi hain @mistergautam ❤️🤗💫." Smriti & Gautam’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot Smriti and Gautam say that they do not have time for the pre-wedding shoot, but might have a post-wedding photo-shoot! Smriti Confirms About Her Marriage Smriti was quoted by IE as saying, "Yes, we are getting married soon. It will be a very private function. I am really looking forward to start this new journey in life." Smriti Says… Smirit also told TOI, "The Preparations are still going on. Just 20 days ago we decided to go for a traditional wedding or else we were just planning to go for a court one." ‘It’s A Mix Of All Emotions’! She further added, "But our family members wanted to see us get married, so we bowed down to their request. It's a mix of all emotions as there's too much to do in very little time." Regarding Wedding Dress & Destination According to TOI report, "The reception gown will be designed by Falguni and Shane. While the wedding outfit will be a non-branded one from Delhi. Gautam's wedding outfit would be fromMasaba Gupta's collection." The wedding will happen in Mumbai. Theme Of The Wedding Smriti and Gautam wanted to have a themed wedding. The theme that they selected was ‘black tie', but many of them wanted them to have a traditional wedding. So the theme is ‘traditional attires'. Smriti & Gautam’s Honeymoon Although the couple has not finalised any destination, they might go to Europe or probably Maldives, during Christmas.

(Images Source: Instagram)

