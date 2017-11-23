 »   »   » Smriti Khanna’s Mehndi: Smriti & Gautam Dance Their Heart Out; Radhika Madan & Others Attend! (PICS)

A few months ago, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta announced about their engagement and shocked their fans. The duo recently announced about their marriage.

Smriti also had a rocking bachelorette party hosted by her friends Radhika Madan and others. Smriti and Gautam are all set to get married today (November 23). The mehndi ceremony was held yesterday, have a look at the pictures and video...

Smriti Khanna’s Mehndi Ceremony Smriti Khanna made a wonderful bride-to-be at her mehndi ceremony. She wore a beautiful yellow lehenga with a matching blue blouse. Smriti’s Mehndi Ceremony Smriti and Gautam's Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-actress, Radhika Madan was present at the mehndi event. The actress shared Smriti's picture on Instagram story and captioned it, "Ho gayi mehndi shuru." Smriti With Radhika Madan Smriti Khanna and Radhika Madan were also seen posing for the pictures.Tanya Sharma shared this picture and captioned it, "#smookimehndi @smritikhanna." Smriti With Radhika, Tanya & Others Apart from Radhika, Saat Nibhana Saathiya actress, Tanya Sharma and close friends were also present at Smriti's mehndi ceremony. They all were seen dancing with the to-be-bride Tanya Sharma Tanya Sharma shared a picture and wrote, "Dressed up for #smookimehndi ❤️💃 Outfit- @Misani121191 Stylist - @smriti_medha Accessories- @rimayu07." Smriti & Gautam Dance Their Heart Out Smriti Khanna also shared a video in which she and Gautam were seen dancing their heart out. Sharing the video, Smriti wrote, "Mehendi 💛.Outfit courtesy @kalkifashion."

Mehendi 💛 . Outfit courtesy @kalkifashion A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:41am PST

(Images Source: Instagram)

