 »   »   » This Had To Happen! Sony TV Warns Kapil Sharma!

Earlier today, we had reported as to how Kapil Sharma didn't turn up on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, when Baadshaho team was ready to shoot with Kapil's team. It was also said that Ajay Devgn was mighty upset with Kapil that he vowed not to come on TKSS ever again!

When TKSS team tried to reach Kapil, they got to know that Kapil suffered a panic attack and he couldn't make it to the sets. Apparently, Sony is miffed with Kapil's behaviour and had sent a warning to him!

Kapil Sharma In Trouble Sony feels that it is highly unprofessional to send the stars in this way! Apparently, Sony's head honchos made this decision (to send warning) after discussing in the meeting. Sony Warns Kapil Sharma A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The channel is very stressed after this recent incident. They have sent a verbal notice to him to pull up his socks." Sony Sends Notice To Kapil Sharma The source further added, "They feel they have been very accommodating so far but this is quite unacceptable. This is like a warning." TKSS Out Of TRP Race For Past Two Weeks It has to be recalled that The Kapil Sharma Show has vanished from the TRP charts for past two weeks. Kapil, who is suffering from health issue, will obviously get upset over the same (drop in TKSS ratings). This Is Not Happening, Kapil Sharma! But, the way, the shooting was getting cancelled and the stars were sent back without shooting is not happening! Sony Has Been Liberal To Kapil! Sony TV has been liberal to Kapil, although he had skipped the shoot a few times, because of his health problems. The channel had also renewed the show recently.

We feel that Kapil shouldn't take the channel or his show for granted! What do you think Kapil should do? Hit the comment box to share your views...

