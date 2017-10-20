 »   »   » Sriti Jha, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy & Others TV Actors Wish Their Fans For Diwali

Sriti Jha, Vivek Dahiya, Nikita Dutta, Mouni Roy & Others TV Actors Wish Their Fans For Diwali

We recently reported about Sandeep Sikand and Ekta Kapoor's Diwali parties. From attending the parties to spending time with their family and friends, television actors are enjoying their time this Diwali.

The actors also took to the social media to wish their fans. Check out pictures . . .

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha

Sriti wrote, "Humari Diwali ki taraf se aapki Diwali ko happy birthday 🤗🙏🏻. Sharing another picture, Kumkum Bhagya actress wrote, "#diwalipose 😬#baluchari #balucharisaree."

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka is at her marital hometown Chandigarh. Vivek Dahiya shared a picture snapped with his family and wrote, "Happy Diwali from the Dahiyas 😁."

Dhami Drashti

Dhami Drashti

Drashti shared a picture and wrote, "No festival is complete without a family # perfect #mineforever❤️#love#happiness#celebration#togetherness ❤️❤️❤️"

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra wrote, "हैपी दिवाली from us to you 💫🌟✨."

Ridhi Dogra With Friends

Ridhi Dogra With Friends

Sharing another picture, Ridhi wrote, "iridhidograThere is a sun within every person - Rumi 🤗🤗 Keep shining your light... Keep walking in your truth ... Love, abundance, prosperity 💥😘🤗🌟 ...Happy Diwali♥️😬💫

Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta

"Fill in all the colors and light today. Health, prosperity and love to the world. Happy Diwali. 😇🙏 #LoveAndLight #FestiveVibes."

Aditi Rathore

Aditi Rathore

"A very happy nd safe diwali to u all ✌️💥🌟✨#stayblessed #behappy."

Devoleena

Devoleena

Devoleena shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy & a properous Diwali😍😘🤗lots of love...god bless you😇😇😇."

Kanchi Singh

Kanchi Singh

Kanchi Singh shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "The mandatory Diwali post! My entire world in one frame! #diwali2017🙏🏻😊

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Mouni shared a couple of pictures and wrote, " फूल माला🌼🌼🌼 शुभ दीपावली!💫 #pujoraage."

Story first published: Friday, October 20, 2017, 14:33 [IST]
