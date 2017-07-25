 »   »   » TV Snippets: Sunil Grover Hikes His Fee; Krushna Abhishek Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma!

Ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight, everything associated with Kapil Sharma and his show hits the headline. Many negative things have been said about Kapil and his show.

On the other hand, Sunil Grover, who quit The Kapil Sharma Show, post his fight, is enjoying doing Live shows and guest appearances on other shows. He is being very careful in taking up the next project.

TKSS Contract As we reported earlier, The Kapil Sharma Show's contract was to get renewed in April, but no updates regarding the same till now. Kapil Has Slashed His Fees Moreover, the show's ratings and Kapil's health problem has become a concern for the channel. Because of this, Kapil has slashed his fees. Sunil Hikes His Fees According to report, Sunil has decided to take advantage of the break. He is waiting to pick the best offer. Sunil has doubled his fee. Sunil Is Getting Good Offers A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Sunil has been getting some really good offers for shows but he's focussing on guest appearances and stage shows." Sunil Doubles His Fee! "Sunil was previously charging Rs 7-8 Lakhs per episode on Kapil's show. Now, he charges around 13-14 Lakhs per appearance." Krushna Takes A Dig At Kapil’s Show! As we all know Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma's show is being aired on the same channel. When HT asked Krushna as to what makes his show, The Drama Company different from TKSS, the actor-comedian took a sly dig at Kapil by calling Kapil's show boring! Did Krushna Just Call Kapil’s Show ‘Boring’? He was quoted by HT as saying, "People are bored of actors getting interviewed. If you want to see actors getting interviewed, then you would watch Koffee with Karan. The questions you ask the stars also get repetitive. So we had to be different. We thought why not bring theatre to television." Krushna Doesn’t Want To Be Compared With Kapil? "I never compare myself with Kapil. We have totally different styles. Kapil just gives one-liners, I do performances. Let's be practical and genuine." Does Krushna Mean Kapil Can’t Perform For 1 Hour? "Does he perform for one hour in his show? I perform for one hour. That's the difference between us. People say that I have problem with Kapil but it's not true." Krushna "I never wanted to be a stand-up comedian. It's just that I did so much comedy that I went into the zone of stand-up comedy."

If you have noticed, Krushna has been stressing a lot of times that he is an 'actor' and not a 'stand-up comedian'!

Our question is - When Krushna says that he wants healthy competition with Kapil, then why to degrade the other show (calling it repetitive and boring) and portray your show interesting?

Do you agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views.