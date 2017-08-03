 »   »   » Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda & Sumona Chakravarti Wish Sunil Grover On His Birthday!

It's comedian-actor Sunil Grover's birthday today (August 3). On this special occasion, one question that would have crossed everybody's mind is - Will Kapil Sharma wish Sunil, even after their most controversial mid-air fight?

Well, yes! Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to wish his buddy on his birthday. He wrote, "Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji ... may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)"

Not just Sunil, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti too, took to social media to wish the actor on his special day.

Sharing a picture snapped with Sunil, Sumona wrote, "Happppyyyy Birthdayyyy @WhoSunilGrover Big hug to u... have an awesome kickass year... 🎈🎈🤗👻😃."

Kiku Sharda too, shared a picture of Sunil and wrote, "Happy BDay brother @WhoSunilGrover 🤗💐🎂love this pic 😬😬."

The infamous fight between Kapil and Sunil, parted the actors. Although, they are in touch with each other (well, that's what Kapil say!), fans are upset that they are not able to see them together on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil has always said that Sunil can come back to TKSS, whenever he feels like. But there seem no signs of Sunil of returning to the show.

On work front, Kapil is busy with his show and film Firangi. Sunil is doing live shows. He is also doing guest appearances in Sony TV's shows.

Well, we just hope Kapil and Sunil sort out their issue and come back together on-screen, because they are one of the amazing jodi that can make any one laugh!