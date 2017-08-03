 »   »   » Surbhi Jyoti Replaces Karishma Tanna On Comedy Dangal!

&TV's new comedy show, Comedy Dangal is creating news even before its launch. The show has become the talk of the town because of its unique concept.

According to reports, the show will focus on two different genres of comedy - stand up and skit comedy. The teams will be seen battling it out in the quest to make people laugh. Karishma Tanna was roped in for the show. But, shockingly, the actress has been replaced by Surbhi Jyoti overnight!

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "One day before the promo shoot Karishma Tanna was been replaced by Surbhi Jyoti since Karishma was giving tough time to the production house on her promo look."

Bharti Singh NEW SHOW Comedy Dangal PROMO OUT! | FilmiBeat

The source added, "She kept making changes in her look, production house tried to accommodate her demands but she didn't finalise it even one night before the shoot."

But, Karishma rubbished the reports. She said that although the reports of her replacement are true, the reason isn't true.

An entertainment portal quoted Karishma as saying, "Yes, the news about me being replaced is absolutely true however the reason is not! My dates did not match. The production house is like a family so me being replaced because of the reason mentioned is out of question."

She further added, "We tried working on the dates but since it was clashing, we mutually decided for a replacement. I look forward to doing a big show with them soon."

According to reports, many popular actresses like Anita Hassanandani, Kamya Punjabi, Debina Bonnerjee, Shikha Singh, Rajesh Kumar were considered for the show. But, as per the recent reports, Surbhi will replace Karishma.