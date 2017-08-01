 »   »   » Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja & Diya Aur Baati Actress Prachi Tehlan In Star Plus’ New Show!

Swaragini was one of the most loved serial on Colors channel. The sudden shut down of the show disappointed fans. Almost all the lead actors of the show had bagged new shows - Helly Shah is seen in Devanshi, Tejaswi Prakash has bagged Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Varun Kapoor is seen in Savitri Devi College & Hospital.
Namish Taneja was left out and his fans have been missing him on-screen since a long time. Now, his fans can rejoice as there are reports that the actor has bagged Star Plus' new show, Ikyavann. Read on...
According to the reports, the new show is a romantic drama that revolves around a girl, who is the 51st (Ikyavan) child in the family. According to Hindu norms, she is considered lucky!
The boy belongs to the business family and is least interested in joining his father's business. Apparently, to avoid joining his father's business, the boy fails repeatedly in his exams.
Prachi Tehlan, who was seen on Diya Aur Baati Hum, has been roped in to play the female lead on the show.
Namish confirmed the reports and was quoted by BT as saying, "Yes, I am back on Indian TV with Ikyawann after seven months. I will play Satya on the show. My character belongs to an affluent family. The show is set in Ahmedabad."
