 »   »   » Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja & Diya Aur Baati Actress Prachi Tehlan In Star Plus’ New Show!

Swaragini was one of the most loved serial on Colors channel. The sudden shut down of the show disappointed fans. Almost all the lead actors of the show had bagged new shows - Helly Shah is seen in Devanshi, Tejaswi Prakash has bagged Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Varun Kapoor is seen in Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

Namish Taneja was left out and his fans have been missing him on-screen since a long time. Now, his fans can rejoice as there are reports that the actor has bagged Star Plus' new show, Ikyavann. Read on...