 »   »   » Swaragini’s Tejaswi-Helly, Ishqbaaz’s Kunal & Others Remember Rajesh Khanna On His Birth Anniversary

Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna was also known as KAKA and enjoyed a lot of popularity, mass appeal and stardom. He left behind a great deal of good work and lots of memories for his fans to cherish.

On Rajesh Khanna 75th birth anniversary, we list down how television celebrities remember him even today...

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar Swaragini actress Tejaswi says, "I am really inspired and impressed by Rajesh Khanna sir's work. His movies specially with Mumtazji holds the record for being the romantic on-screen pair with 100 percent success ratio at the Box Office. Rajesh Khanna gave eight blockbusters opposite Mumtaz." "He won three Filmfare Best Actor Awards and was nominated for the same, fourteen times. He was awarded with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award." Helly Shah "The most amazing fact about Rajesh Khanna sir was he was the first Bollywood actor for whom the term 'superstar' was coined after he gave the blockbuster hit film Aradhana. And now we all dream to be a 'superstar' His songs are still enjoyed by the youths like Yeh reshmi Zulfein, Yeh jo Mohabbat hai and many more." Suyyash Rai "I have read about Rajesh Khanna sir that he enjoyed the biggest possible fan-following. Girls used to write him letters in blood. He would often be mobbed by fans at public appearances. His cars used to be full of lipstick marks of crazy fans." "There were stories of females marrying his photograph. I could just think how amazing he use to be. I have mostly loved all his films and some songs like Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai, Karvaten Badalte Rahe and many more are still in my playlist." Shubhangi Atre "Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana, starring Rajesh Khanna Sir and Sharmila Tagore Maam, made history in Hindi cinema as the first single-take song. And the song is still loved by all of us." Kunal Jaisingh Ishqbaaz actor, Kunal Jaisingh says, "Rajesh Khanna sir was very kind and grateful person. He loved music as his films were known for its chartbuster soundtracks and the actor used to personally sit in music sessions and select tunes. He shared a great rapport with Kishore Kumar and RD Burman who often worked in his films." "His songs and movies are still my favourite and I get to learn a lot as an actor watching him. Shayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayaal, Prem Kahani Mein are still in my likes." Pearl V Puri "Rajesh Khanna sir acted in films of almost every genre be it tragedy, thriller, political adventure, fantasy, crime, action, family drama or movies addressing issues of social awareness." "Of the 163 movies, 97 were solo-hero films, 20 were multi-starrers and 29 films had him in guest appearances. His work is still appreciated and inspiring. I still enjoy his movies and listen his songs. My playlists has his songs like Chup Gaye Sare Nazare, Dilbar jani chali hawa mastani and many more." Mahika Sharma "When Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his career and was conferred the title of ‘Indian cinema's first superstar', many kids born in 60's and 70's were named ‘Rajesh' by their parents following Rajesh Khanna's phenomenal rise. It shows how successful he was to win hearts. I still love performing in his songs like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Bindiya Chamkegi." Manish Goplani "Rajesh Khanna sir has record of hit movies. He made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71 that included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films and two solo-hero films namely 'Andaz' and 'Maryada'." "He was favourite among all age groups. His songs are still golden numbers. My favourites are Oh Mere Dil Ke Chain, Yunhi Tum Mujhse."

