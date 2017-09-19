 »   »   » Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ban Controversy: Here’s What The Makers Have To Say…

After Pehredaar Piya Ki, now SAB TV's longest running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has landed in a controversy. A Sikh community has raised concern and accused the show of hurting their religious sentiments. This has shocked not only the viewers but also the makers.
In a statement issued to the media, the community alleged that the show hurt the sentiments of the community by featured a living character of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which is against the Sikh tenets. Read on to know more...
Sikh Group Demand A Ban On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!
The statement quoted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chief, Kirpal Singh Badungar as saying, "No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable."
The Makers Clarify….
The official Twitter handle of the Comedy Show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared a picture and wrote, "In Episode 2287 of TMKOC, Sodhi was dressed up as Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa. We request viewers to not misinterpret it in any other way."
Asit Kumarr Modi Says The Character Has Been Justified…
In defence, the producer and creator Asit Kumarr Modi said that the mentioned character, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa (Guru Gobind Singh's soldier), played by actor Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been "justified through the dialogues and performance."
Asit Kumarr Modi Says…
The statement by Asit as per IE read, "Roshan Singh Sodhi was shown as Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa, which has been justified through the dialogues & his performance. We have always believed in equality of all the religions & have never intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone."
Asit Further Added….
"Our show consists of people from varied religions and cultures who worship each God and celebrate each and every festival with equal respect & happiness."
Makers Request Viewers Not To Misinterpret
"We are aware & respect that in Sikh religion nobody can show or portray themselves as Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We request our viewers not to misinterpret it any other context."
Mumum Dutta
Mumum Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer on the show, too supported the show. She was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The misunderstanding occurred during the telecast apparently."
Mumum Dutta Explains How The Controversy Started….
"When the sequence started, the scroll introducing his character stated ‘Sodhi as Guru Gobind Singh Ka Khalsa' and apparently the ‘Ka Khalsa got hidden behind the disclaimer scroll run by the channel."
"That's when some miscreant clicked a picture and started circulating on social media and claimed otherwise which gave rise to this controversy."