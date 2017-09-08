 »   »   » Tejaswi Prakash, Evelyn Sharma, Cezzane Khan …. 10 Celebs Who Rejected Bigg Boss 11 Offer!

The new season of Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss will soon hit the television screens. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to rope in interesting celebrity contestants.

While a few celebrities are yet to confirm about their participation, many celebrities have rejected the offer. Some of the celebrities even revealed that they have not been approached by the makers. Here are the list of contestants who apparently denied to be part of Bigg Boss 11...

1. Aneri Vajani There was a buzz that the Beyhadh actress, Aneri Vajani was considered for Bigg Boss 11. But the actress laughed off the rumours of doing the reality show. 2. Nia Sharma There were also reports that Jamai Raja actress, Nia Sharma was also approached by Bigg Boss makers. But the actress denied the reports saying that she ‘doesn't entertain such news'. 3. Achint Kaur Another Jamai Raja actress, Achint Kaur was also apparently approached for the reality show. But the actress took to Twitter to clarify the reports. She wrote, "Hi...have had too many queries regarding #BiggBoss...well just to answer it once and for all... I have not even been offered #BiggBoss this year.🙏🏻🙏🏻" 4. Cezzane Khan Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Cezzane clarified, "These are rumours. I have not even been approached for the show and I am not doing the show." 5. Evelyn Sharma Apparently, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress, Evelyn Sharma bluntly refused to be part of the reality show for the fifth time! 6. Bharti’s Beau Harsh Limbaachiyaa Bharti Singh's boyfriend, Harsh Limbaachiyaa was offered the show. Bharti confirmed that Harsh declined the offer right away as he is doing a new comedy show. She further clarified that both of them (she and Harsh) would not want to be part of Bigg Boss! 7. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Although Devoleena wanted to work with Salman Khan, she clarified that she won't do Bigg Boss. She had said, "I always wanted to do a dance-based reality show or, may be, try a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi." 8. Shilpa Shinde It was said that Shilpa Shinde demanded a whopping amount to be part of the reality show. But the actress rubbished the rumours and clarified that she doesn't want to be part of Bigg Boss as she doesn't want to do something that might result in more controversies. 9. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar Pehredaar Piya Ki actress, Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar confirmed that she was approached for Bigg Boss, but she cannot be part of the reality show as she is doing a new show on Sony TV. 10. RJ Nasar Khan RJ Nasar Khan was offered Bigg Boss 11. But he rejected the offer because of his busy schedule. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Due to my busy schedule and prior commitments I won't be able to make it for the show. I'm grateful to them for offering me and in the future if things fall in place I won't mind doing the show."

