 »   »   » Tejaswi Prakash, Helly Shah, Kunal Jaisingh & Other Television Celebs Wish Happy Dhanteras

Dhanteras' is a famous festival of Hindus. It is celebrated by the Hindus all over India and across the world. The festival is celebrated on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar.
On this day, we pray for good health and wealth for the family. Decorated clay idols and photos of Shri Ganesh and Shri Lakshmi are bought from the market on the day of Dhanteras. These idols are worshipped on the day of Diwali. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, Helly Shah, Kunal Jaisingh and other wish their fans for the festival and share their love.
Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar
Adorn our lives else trite... With sparklers that motley skies... As soaring spirits of powder wander... Let us thank the heavenly might, in this festive season of lights. Happy Dhanteras and enjoy shopping.
Kunal Jaisingh
May this Dhanteras Celebration endow you with prosperity and opulence. Endless Happiness comes at your door steps Wishing you a very bright future in Life Shubh Dhanateras!
Helly Shah
The Dhanteras Lights up New Dreams, Fresh Hopes, Secret Avenues, Different Perspectives.. Everything Bright and Beautiful and fill your present n future with pleasant Surprises. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras.
Piyush Sahdev
God's blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive Depends on how much your Heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond wat you expect.. Subh Dhanteras.
Neha Marda
May you also draw small footprints, with rice flour and vermilion powder, all over the house and keep the lamps, burning all through the night, to indicate her long-awaited arrival.
Suyyash Rai
Mahika Sharma
On this auspicious festival, may your life gets shimmer with silver, shine with gold and dazzle like Platinum. Happy Dhanteras!