 »   »   » Tejaswi Prakash, Helly Shah, Kunal Jaisingh & Other Television Celebs Wish Happy Dhanteras

Dhanteras' is a famous festival of Hindus. It is celebrated by the Hindus all over India and across the world. The festival is celebrated on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar.

On this day, we pray for good health and wealth for the family. Decorated clay idols and photos of Shri Ganesh and Shri Lakshmi are bought from the market on the day of Dhanteras. These idols are worshipped on the day of Diwali. Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, Helly Shah, Kunal Jaisingh and other wish their fans for the festival and share their love.