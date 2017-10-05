 »   »   » Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar’s New Show Has Nothing To Do With Pehredaar Piya Ki!

Pehredaar Piya Ki landed in trouble for its unusual concept. The show that revolved around an 18-year-old woman (Diya) getting married to a nine-year-old boy (Ratan), received a lot of flak from the audiences and the makers had to shut down the show.

PPK makers had revealed that they will be back with a new show and solid content. Recently, a short promo was revealed by the makers. The promo showed Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar as Diya. Many speculated the new show to be PPK sequel.

Tejaswi’s New Show Has Nothing To Do With PPK But, the lead actress of the show, Tejaswi Prakash has clarified that the show has nothing to do with the last show (PPK) as they do not want any more controversies. Tejaswi’s New Show Has A New Name & Concept She was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "This one will have a new name and a new concept altogether." PPK Team Do Not Want Another Controversy She further added, "We are not showing any flashbacks, nor are we showing a time leap where the boy (character of Ratan Maan Singh) who I was married to, has grown up. We don't want another controversy." PPK Characters Are Retained It has to be recalled that post PPK's abrupt closure, the makers had revealed that they have retained the actors (characters) of PPK for their new show. Why Are The Characters Are Retained? Tejaswi said, "Pehredaar Piya Ki was a much-talked about show. So, the producers decided to retain the names of the characters this time too. That way, it would be easier for the audience to connect with these characters." About Her Views On The Controversial Show "In hindsight, I do believe that a lot of things could have been done differently. But I am happy that we have rectified it. I am glad that the producers stood by us and the channel also gave us another chance. We have managed to put together this one in barely 20 days."

Aapki Diya laut rahi hai iss November, sirf Sony Entertainment Television par. @tejasswiprakash A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Tejaswi's new show will be aired in November.