 »   »   » Television Actor Manoj Goyal’s Wife Commits Suicide In Kandivali

Television actor Manoj Goyal's wife, Neelima committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday (29 July) at her residence in Kandivali's (east) Lokhandwala area.

Neelima, a 40-year-old home-maker, killed herself when she was alone at home. Her 8-year-old daughter had gone to the tuition class, while Manoj was away for work. Senior inspector Dilip Yadav from Samta Nagar police station said they found a suicide note from the spot.

In the suicide note she had mentioned that stating that she was under depression and no one is to be blamed for her death.

Apparently, an accidental death report has been registered by the police and investigations are on. Yadav was quoted by HT as saying, "Manoj told us that they were facing financial problems, which often resulted in arguments between the two."

He added, "The reason for their bickering would be his inability to find a foothold in the film and television industry."

Apparently, no foul play has been revealed in the post-mortem report.

Manoj was seen on a few Television shows like Golmal Hai Bhai Sab Golmal Hai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. He has also appeared in a few films like Bunty Aur Babli, Black and Company.