 »   »   » The Drama Company To Go Off Air; Sunil Grover’s New Show To Replace Krushna Abhishek’s Show!

Post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover has been busy with live shows. He has also been making guest appearances on Sony TV's shows. But his fans are waiting for his proper comeback.

There have been many reports regarding Sunil Grover's comeback show. Recently, there were also speculations that Sunil would join Krushna Abhishek's show, The Drama Company. So far, nothing as such has happened.