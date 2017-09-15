 »   »   » The Drama Company To Go Off Air; Sunil Grover’s New Show To Replace Krushna Abhishek’s Show!

The Drama Company To Go Off Air; Sunil Grover’s New Show To Replace Krushna Abhishek’s Show!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover has been busy with live shows. He has also been making guest appearances on Sony TV's shows. But his fans are waiting for his proper comeback.

There have been many reports regarding Sunil Grover's comeback show. Recently, there were also speculations that Sunil would join Krushna Abhishek's show, The Drama Company. So far, nothing as such has happened.

The Drama Company To Go Off Air

The Drama Company To Go Off Air

As we all know, Krushna's show, has replaced The Kapil Sharma Show for the time being, as Kapil Sharma is on a break. Now, it is said that The Drama Company (TDC) might go off air soon, as it failed to garner good ratings.

Sunil Grover Might Be Back Soon!

Sunil Grover Might Be Back Soon!

Also, there are reports that Sony TV might bring Sunil Grover back, with a non-fiction show! And, his show will be replacing Lil Frodo and Frames' TDC. A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It is in a very nascent stage."

Sunil Grover To Be Back With A Non-Fiction Show

Sunil Grover To Be Back With A Non-Fiction Show

"But the channel for sure is bringing a non-fiction project with Sunil Grover. The concept and idea is still at the discussion stage but it will obviously be a comic series."

Sunil’s New Show

Sunil’s New Show

According to Tellychakkar reports, "All the developments are being done in a hush-hush way and things are kept under wraps. The new show is indeed in the making and will take time to hit the TV screens."

Preeti Simoes Says…

Preeti Simoes Says…

Preeti Simoes said, "We were always a limited series. Our season will end by this month. I have no clue if the channel plans to bring the show with another season."

Story first published: Friday, September 15, 2017, 18:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos