 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Did Kapil Sharma Make Arjun Rampal Wait? Here’s What Arjun Has To Say…

Kapil Sharma and his show are being targeted by the media ever since Kapil's fight with Sunil Grover. Even though Kapil had clarified the rumours surrounding him, it looks like the people are not done with it.

Recently, there were reports that Kapil made Daddy actor Arjun Rampal and his co-actor Aishwarya Rajesh wait on the sets. It was even said that he sent them back saying he was not feeling well and will not be able to shoot for the show!

But, Arjun Rampal clarified all the rumours with his tweet! He wrote, "GM,woke up smiling. Actually laughing guess it's the hangover from @KapilSharmaK9 and the fun we had shooting #kapilsharmashow #Daddy."

It is known to all that TKSS has been renewed and Kapil Sharma's film Firangi shooting has also been completed! Now, Kapil's complete focus is on TKSS and with his latest tweets, it looks like the actor is leaving no stones unturned to bring his show back to the top slot.

It has to be recalled that the show had suffered as a few shootings were cancelled due to Kapil's health. So, the cast has pulled up their socks now. The team had an early morning shoot today.

Kapil wrote, "@kikusharda Kiku bhai uth b gye ? Ok.. main aata hu fatafat so k .. uff .. back to back n rock to rock shoot ;)." Kiku replied, "😂😂😂aa jao ,,,,, shoot kya , hamein toh bas masti karni hai. Enjoy 😬."

The team is all set to rock! Well, let's wait for the TRP charts.