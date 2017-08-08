 »   »   » Finally! Sony TV Puts The Speculations To Rest; The Kapil Sharma Show Gets Renewed!

Kapil Sharma and his show have been under media scanner ever since Kapil and Sunil's infamous mid-air fight. Post the incident Sunil Grover and a few other important characters quit the show. The show's TRP also dropped.

Also, Kapil was juggling between The Kapil Sharma Show and his film Firangi's shoot, which took a toll on his health. Kapil's health became an issue as shooting of TKSS was cancelled. There were rumours that Sony TV might not renew the show. But, finally, Sony has put all the speculations to rest!

The Kapil Sharma Show Gets Renewed The Kapil Sharma Show gets renewed for a year. The announcement was made on Monday (August 7). Kapil was elated with the show's renewal and thanked the channel and viewers for the support. An Elated Kapil… Kapil was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am deeply touched with the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years." Kapil Adds… "It's their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week." Kapil Thanks The Channel "I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend." Danish Praises The Show Executive Vice President and Head at Sony Entertainment Television, Danish Khan was quoted by IANS as saying, "The Kapil Sharma Show bring smiles to millions of viewers every weekend nights across the globe." Danish Praises Kapil Danish praised Kapil and is confident that the cast will continue to entertain the audiences. He said, "Kapil is an extraordinary talent and we are delighted to have further cemented our relationship with extension of this contract." Danish Is Confident About The Show "We are confident that the show and it's talented cast will continue to enthral the audiences across the globe."

It has to be recalled that in a recent interview, Kapil had mentioned that he had finished his film's shooting and his complete focus is now on The Kapil Sharma Show. He and his team are working hard for the show.

Kapil had also got a new writer on board - Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apparently, Kapil and Raaj had worked previously together on Comedy Circus.

Well, we are happy that Kapil proved the gossipmongers wrong and got his show renewed. We also wish the show continue to entertain the viewers and bring smile in everyone's face!

Are you happy with Kapil's show's renewal? Hit the comment box to share your views...

(With IANS Inputs)