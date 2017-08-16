 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Upsets Navjot Singh Sidhu, Courtesy Archana Puran Singh!

Looks like Kapil Sharma and controversy go hand in hand. Recently, Kapil was in news for cancelling TKSS shoot because of health issues, now it is said that the actor has upset Sidhu Paji!

According to reports, Kapil filled Navjot Singh Sidhu's place on the show with Archana Puran Singh, as Sidhu was unwell and couldn't come to shoot for the show! This didn't go well with Sidhu, who expressed his displeasure to Kapil.

Apparently, Kapil tried to explain to Sidhu, to no avail. After Sidhu's call, the team asked Archana not to report. But, according to Spotboye report, Archana shot for The Kapil Sharma Show's episode that will feature A Gentleman actors, Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sidhu is down with fever and he will be back on TKSS sets on August 17 or 18. Kapil had previously managed with Sidhu's absence with cut-outs of him being put in his chair. But, this time, he didn't want to take a chance, blame it on the ratings!

We understand Kapil's concerns, but we are confused as to why Kapil went on to replace Sidhu, when he knew that he (Sidhu) dislikes Archana!

Well, whatever may be the reason, we just hope things get well, and soon we see Sidhu in his place.