 »   »   » Sumona Chakravarti Says She Misses Sunil Grover On TKSS, But Adds That The Show Must Go On!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight controversy is done and dusted. But Kapil and his show are still making the headlines. The actor-comedian and his show have been under media scanner like never before!

It has to be recalled that post mid-air controversy, Sunil and a few other actors, who were the main part of the show, made an exit. It was only Kiku, who remained with Kapil, while Chandan Prabhakar joined later, forgetting the past.

It is Sunil and Ali, who have been missing from the show. When Sumona Chakravarti, who played Sunil's (Dr Mashoor Gulati) daughter, Sarla on the show was asked if she misses Sunil on the show, she was all praises for the actor.

Kapil Sharma Show : Sumona Chakravarti MISSES Sunil Grover | FilmiBeat

Sumona added that she does miss him. The actress was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Sunil is an amazing human being and of course I miss him."

She further added, "When you work with a person for 3-4 years you obviously have that bonding and rapport so I miss him. But having said that a show doesn't stop, it must go on."

Sumona also rubbished the rumours of the show shutting down.

Well, we are sure that viewers too, miss Sunil and feel the same as Sumona! The Kapil Sharma Show must go on!! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views....