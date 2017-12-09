 »   »   » These Pics Of 'Left Right Left' Actress Gazal Rai From Her Wedding Day Will Make You Say 'OH WOW'!

Most of you might remember as Cadet Pooja Ghai from the popular TV show 'Left Right Left' which featured popular names from the TV world like Rajeev Khandelwal, Arjun Bijlani and others.
Well, the lovely lady recently entered the 'doubles club'! After Aashka Goradia and Bharati Singh, she's the latest one in the tinsel town who chose to say 'I do'. But, in a rather hush-hush' ceremony.
We bring you some pictures from her D-day and wedding reception...
Match Made In Heaven
Ghazal looked like a dream in her traditional red and beige-coloured lehenga outfit with a contrasting green blouse and rich looking border. Her bridegroom Krunal, on the other hand, chose a beige golden sherwani for the D-day.
Wedding Reception
That wedding cake looks too yummy and of course, you just can't take your eyes off Krunal- Gazal Rai.
For those who ain't aware, her show 'Left Right Left' revolved around six confused, disoriented cadets in an Indian army academy, who face many obstacles, yet stand still.