 »   »   » Tina Dutta & Ankit Bhatia’s BOLD Photoshoot: Did The Uttaran Fame Actress Shoot With A N*ked Ankit?

Tina Dutta best known for her role of Iccha in Uttaran has always impressed the viewers with her kind and demure bahu clad in sarees/salwar on-screen. Currently, the actress is seen in Colors show, Suryaputra Shanidev.

The actress has shed all her inhibitions during the latest photoshoot. In the photo, Tina is seen posing with a butt naked Ankit Bhatia. The photo is shot for Streaming Calendar 2018 by the film-maker and photographer, Amit Khanna. Read on to know more about the photoshoot and also check out if the actress shot with n*ked Ankit!

Tina Dutta & Ankit Bhatia’s BOLD Photoshoot Regarding the photoshoot, Amit Khanna was quoted as saying, "It was for the streaming calendar the theme is streaming hot. This picture is used for the month of February as it's about love. This pic depicts a strong glamorous woman who rules in s world of men." (Pic Courtesy: Amit Khanna Photography) Ankit Says... Revealing more about the photoshoot, Ankit told Spotboye, "Okay, so let me tell you that Tina Dutta was supposed to hold me from behind and my b*tt would have been visible even then. In fact, we shot for that image- but it didn't look good enough. So, we dropped that idea. And then, the photographer Amit Khanna suggested that she climbs on my back." Ankit & Tina Photoshoot Ankit also revealed that he wore a thong when Tina was around. He further added, "But later, I did shoot in the buff. And the two pictures were superimposed." (In Pic: Tina Dutta; Amit Khanna photography) Tina Dutta Tina too, clarified by saying that it was photoshopped. She said, "Oh, come on. We are in the age of photoshop. That's exactly what has been done with Ankit in his picture with mine." (Pic Courtesy: Amit Khanna Photography) Tina Looks HOT Although Tina was trolled for the photoshoot, she received a lot of appreciation. (Pic Courtesy:Luv Israni)

