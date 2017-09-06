 »   »   » TV Snippets: TKSS’ Kiku In SAB TV’s Sitcom; PPK’s Tejaswi Starts Shooting For A New Show & More…

It is known to all that Sony TV has given Kapil Sharma and his show, a short break. Kapil's colleague, Kiku Sharda supported Kapil and the channel's decision. He had also revealed that he has another show lined up in September.
According to the latest report, Kiku will be seen in SAB TV's sitcom, Partner, along with veteran actor Johnny Lever. Read on to know more about Kiku's show and other television snippets....
Kiku In SAB TV’s Show
Kiku confirmed the same and was quoted by IANS as saying, "Yes, The Kapil Sharma Show is on a break because of Kapil's health issues."
Kiku To Start Shooting For The New Show In Mid-September
Kiku plans to take a break as in mid-September, he will start shooting for his new show. He further added, "I was supposed to do this new show alongside Kapil's show. But now I will shoot only for the SAB TV show."
Pehredaar Piya Ki
Sony TV's controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki had an abrupt end as the show was pulled off air. The makers had promised to be back with a new show with the same cast. There were also reports that the show might be a sequel to PPK.
Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar
Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar has apparently started shooting for a new show. She is not aware of the storyline and says that she has signed the show on the basis of trust.
Tejaswi Begins Shooting
Tejaswi, who shot for a promo yesterday (September 5) was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The story won't continue further. I'm looking at it as a new picture. Honestly, I don't know what would be the actual storyline."
Tejaswi Signed The Show On Basis Of Trust
She added, "I have signed the soap on the basis of trust. I trusted the producers that they'll take me in a new show and they did it."
Tejaswi Adds…
Tejaswi further said, "I take this as a complete new show so it will have a different treatment. It feels nice to be back with the same team."
Tejaswi’s New Beginning
Tejaswi shared this picture and wrote, "I'll let my work do the talking #believeinyourself #newjourney."
Ishqbaaz Timing
According to the latest buzz, Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz's timing might be cut short reducing its on air timing to half an hour. The decision and the date are yet to be confirmed by the channel and makers.
Aneri Vajani Shoots With Amitabh Bachchan
Beyhadh actress, Aneri Vajani shot for her first ever TVC with Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a picture snapped with Big B, Aneri wrote, "Wht An Incredible Day! My 1st Tvc Ever Couldnt have been Any better shooting wid The living Legend Mr.Amitabh Bachchan! Yay! #HappiestFeeling #WhtADay #llyord #MrBachchan!"
Hina Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Recently, Hina Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja along with her alleged boyfriend, Rocky. Sharing a couple of pictures, the actress wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya #lalbagh finally @rockyj1."
Ravi Dubey’s Adorable Message For His Wife Sargun Mehta
Ravi Dubey shared a wedding picture and adorable message (in Hindi) for his wife, Sargun Mehta, on her birthday. He wrote, "देवताओं से भी अच्छे कर्म होंगे मेरे पिछले जन्मों में की तू मेरी ज़िंदगी में है ...मेरे दो जन्म हुए हैं सर्गुन एक तब जब मेरे माता पिता मुझे दुनिया में लाए और एक तब जब तुमने मुझे दुनिया देखने का नज़रिया दिया ..."
Ravi Continued…
"...मैं तुम्हारा सम्मान इसलिए करता हूँ क्यूँकि तुमने मुझे आत्मसम्मान का सही मतलब समझाया...तुम मेरे साथ हो तो मैं शेहेंशाह हूँ ...सर्गुन मेरा अस्तित्व सिर्फ़ तुमसे है ...मैं सिर्फ़ तुमसे प्यार नहीं करता सर्गुन, मैं पूजा करता हँम तुम्हारी , जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ ..इस दुनिया का सारा सुख तुम्हें मिले मेरी हमेशा यही कामना है."