 »   »   » TV Snippets: TKSS’ Kiku In SAB TV’s Sitcom; PPK’s Tejaswi Starts Shooting For A New Show & More…

It is known to all that Sony TV has given Kapil Sharma and his show, a short break. Kapil's colleague, Kiku Sharda supported Kapil and the channel's decision. He had also revealed that he has another show lined up in September.

According to the latest report, Kiku will be seen in SAB TV's sitcom, Partner, along with veteran actor Johnny Lever. Read on to know more about Kiku's show and other television snippets....