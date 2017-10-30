 »   »   » Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji: Oh No! Kanika Maheshwari Quits The Show!

The makers of Diya Aur Baati Hum were back with Season 2. The show was titled as Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Initially, the show was part of Star Dophar programming and the TRPs were not that good. But when the show was shifted to the evening slot, the ratings got better.

According to the latest report, the show will be undergoing a major development, as Kanika Maheshwari, who plays the role of Meenakshi Rathi, has quit the show!

Kanika was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The makers and I have amicably decided to part ways now as we both were feeling that the character was not shaping up as planned. It was a mutual decision."

According to the report, Meenaskshi will move to Dubai. This is how her character will end!

Kanika took to social media, "So here is my last selfie .......as #Meenakshi #time to move on ..Meenakshi s character has given me a lot ...7years of long journey..,will miss her 😘😘😘😘#thank u to all the people who have given so much love to me .. #starplus #fun #shashisumeetproductions #happyheart."

Well, we are sure that the audiences will miss Meenakshi on the show. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...