 »   »   » TV Actors Talk About Gandhiji’s Dream Of India That We Need To Fulfill

India has come a long way since the times of Gandhi, and unfortunately, a long way off from his vision of the perfect India. We see his face every day on the rupee notes and go about our lives without giving the Father of our Nation a second thought. But in this present world of violence and corruption, we need to go back to the Mahatma's teachings now more than ever.

On the occasion of 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, television actors talk about Gandhiji's dream of India that we need to fulfill and how much we are yet to achieve...