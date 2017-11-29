 »   »   » Vatsal Sheth Marries Ishita Dutta In Hush-Hush Ceremony; B’wood Stars Kajol-Ajay & Others Attend

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at Gauranga Hall, ISKCON in Mumbai, today (November 28). The wedding was a close-knit affair and was attended by the families and the couple's close friends.

Apart from Haasil's producer, Siddharth Malhotra, Bollywood actors, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanisha Mukherjee, Tanuja and Bobby Deol attended the marriage.

Vatsal Seth Weds Ishita Dutta Vatsal wore a white sherwani while Ishita looked beautiful in a red saree. The couple were seen posing for the cameras. Siddharth Malhotra Attends Vatsal Wedding Vatasl's show, Haasil producer, Siddharth was quoted by IE as saying, "We just attended the marriage and we are ecstatic with joy. Wishing the newlyweds a happy married life ahead." Siddharth Malhotra Wrote Sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding, Siddharth wrote, "Happiness in our.hearts as my lil bro @vattyboy ties the knot today to the lovely @ishidutta so so happy for them ...love and bliss always." Kajol & Ajay Devgan Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who are close to Vatsal Sheth along with actress, Tanisha Mukherjee and her mother, Tanuja graced the wedding. Vatsal & Ishita The marriage news came as a surprise as there was no buzz about it. Even Ishita didn't give a clue during the promotion of her upcoming film, Firangi. Vatsal & Ishita Met On Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar Sets Although they had signed no-dating contract, Vatsal and Ishita were dating while shooting the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

(Images Source: Twitter & Instagram)

