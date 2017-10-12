 »   »   » Vikas Gupta’s Brother Is Guilty Of Sending Vikas To Bigg Boss; His Mother Was Getting Panic Attacks!

Vikas Gupta has been stealing the limelight in the Bigg Boss 11 house since the beginning. Vikas has been involved in fights with Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and other contestants.

Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta, is upset with the way the contestants are treating Vikas inside the Bigg Boss house. He even added that he is very guilty as he was the one who pushed Vikas to do Bigg Boss. Read on . . .