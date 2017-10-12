 »   »   » Vikas Gupta’s Brother Is Guilty Of Sending Vikas To Bigg Boss; His Mother Was Getting Panic Attacks!

Vikas Gupta has been stealing the limelight in the Bigg Boss 11 house since the beginning. Vikas has been involved in fights with Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and other contestants.
Vikas' brother Siddharth Gupta, is upset with the way the contestants are treating Vikas inside the Bigg Boss house. He even added that he is very guilty as he was the one who pushed Vikas to do Bigg Boss. Read on . . .
Vikas’ Brother Is Guilty
Vikas' brother, Siddharth was quoted by HT as saying, "I feel very guilty for the fact that I pushed him to be a part of the show because I have been a fan of the show myself."
Siddharth Is Upset
"However, the way things have been unfolding inside the house, it breaks my heart and I can't see my brother crying like this."
Vikas’ Mother Was Getting Panic Attacks!
"My mother was getting panic attacks last night when she saw how the inmates were treating her son. No one has given them the right to discuss his sexual orientation and make fun of it."
“Shilpa Has Been Instigating Vikas Since Day One”
When asked about Vikas' fight with Shilpa, Siddharth said, "Shilpa has been instigating him since day one. From what the world knows about them is that it was because of Vikas that she had to quit the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai..."
Siddharth Wonders Why Shilpa Is Holding A Grudge Against Vikas
"... but little do they know that it was a part of the contract and they don't have any other history. I too was a fan of her acting until all of this happened and I don't know why she is holding a grudge."
On Vikas Escaping From BB House
When asked what he has to say about Vikas' escaping act from the Bigg Boss 11 house, Siddharth said, "If you are surrounded by so many mad people, the only thing you would want to do is find a way of escaping from all this."