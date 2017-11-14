 »   »   » VIRAL! BESHARAMS Of Bigg Boss 11 House - Puneesh Sharma & Bandgi Kalra Indulge In Dirty Talks!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma romance in the Bigg Boss house has become the HOT topic of discussion. Both of them were recently seen kissing when the lights went out.

Also, in an unseen video, they were also seen having an extremely personal conversation in the garden area! Now, another unseen video has gone viral on social media. Read on...

Unseen Video: Bandgi-Puneesh In an unseen video that is doing the rounds on social media, Puneesh and Bandgi are seen indulging in dirty talks after the lights turned off. Bandgi-Puneesh Indulging In Dirty Talks Puneesh, who was sitting on the couch with Bandagi, asks her to unbutton her shorts! He also tells Bandagi that he will take off his T-shirt. Puneesh Kisses Bandgi While Bandgi asks if they can sleep now, Puneesh asks her to make it fast and not to waste his time! She calls him selfish, while Puneesh is seen kissing her. Salman Had Warned Bandgi & Puneesh It has to be recalled that Salman Khan had warned Bandgi and Puneesh to be careful as camera are around and their families are watching the show. Looks like Bandgi and Puneesh do not care and are in their own world! Bandgi Had Made Shocking Revelation About Her Past Recently, Bandgi had made a shocking revelation in the weekend episode. She had said how traumatic her past relationship was, as her boyfriend wanted to share her with someone else! Bandgi Upset Bandgi was teary-eyed and lashed out at Priyank Sharma as he discussed her past relationship inside the house. Bandgi’s Boyfriend Dennis Shocked! Bandgi's boyfriend, Dennis Nagpal was upset and shocked. He felt it hard to believe that she could cook up lies to this extent! He says, "It's disgusting." Fans’ Reaction After watching the video, the fans felt the duo must be eliminated. Kaviammu1011 wrote, "Bigboss must have to remove those two from the show 😏😈😈😈." Deepika_dua "This is so shameful...i dnn know..how can they do this on national tv....they are so shameless...both girl and boy...this is utter nonsense." Mukiee12 "100% they r doing it to catch attention and get screen time... IF THAT WAS NOT THE CASE Y WOULD THEY HAVE THEIR MIKES ON WHILE TALKING THIS??? they want everyone to hear this." Kirtee, Naveenars & Anam4888 kirtee.limbu: Shamless peoples.

naveenars: again...cheeee.

anam4888: Sharam hogi toh sunege na....besharam log.

