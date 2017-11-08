 »   »   » VIRAL! BB 11 UNSEEN: Akash Dadlani Asks Arshi Khan To Show Cle*v*age; She Tears Off Her Clothes!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting dirtier day by day. Recently, we saw as to how Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra got intimate. Also, in yesterday's episode, we saw how Akash Dadlani made nasty comments on Benafsha Soonawala, and didn't even apologise to her.

Now, in an unseen video on Voot, Arshi Khan is seen dancing in a seductive manner, in front of Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma, and everyone are talking about it!

Arshi Khan’s Sensuous Dance Moves In the garden area, Akash and Puneesh are seen chilling out, while Arshi Khan is seen entertaining them with her sensuous dance moves. Akash Asks Arshi To Reveal More! Akash Dadlani is seen encouraging Arshi and asks her to show more cle*v*ge as she'd get more ‘footage'. He is also seen getting closer to Arshi, who calls him ‘tarki'. Arshi Rips Off Her Top! Arshi rips off her top and reveals more than what is required, and continues to dance. Arshi Scared Of Salman! Arshi stops saying, "Salman itna marega na." Puneesh too, warns Arshi and says, "Haan, iss baar toh thappad hi pad jayega." Disgusting Act! What's disgusting is that Akash holds Arshi's hand and asks her to sit on his lap! Arshi ignores Akash and continues her sensuous dance! Sabyasachi Sabyasachi, who watches Arshi Khan's sensuous dance moves and Akash enjoying it, asks them, "Yeh kya kar rahe ho?" "Are you mad?" Arshi Arshi asks them not to tell Shilpa that she tore her clothes, as she will scold her. But, Akash runs to tell Shilpa! Akash-Lucinda This is not the first time, Akash is seen stooping so low. Apparently, the evicted contestant, Lucinda Nicholas too, had alleged that Akash kept asking her to kiss him, despite her saying no! Lucinda Lucinda was quoted by IE as saying, "Initially it was funny the way he sang for me but it slowly turned really dirty. He kept asking me to kiss him and even when I said no, he kept on persuading me. It was disgusting when he told me that a girl's no actually means yes. That's a very cheap thought and I am relieved to get away from him."

Well, we can say that Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma can go to any level to secure their places in the house.

