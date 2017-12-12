 »   »   » #VirushkaWEDDING: Karan Patel, Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani & Other TV Celebs Wish Anushka & Virat!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Italy, yesterday (December 11). A statement released on behalf of the actress said that they got married according to Hindu rites.

Ever since 'Virushka' as fans lovingly call them made their wedding announcement on Twitter, not just their fans and Bollywood stars, even television celebrities, took to social media to shower wishes on their special day.

Kapil Sharma "प्रिय @imVkohli और @AnushkaSharma आपको अपनी ज़िन्दगी की नयीं पारी की शुरुआत के मौक़े पर ढेर सारी शुभ कामनाएँ. ईश्वर आपको हमेशा ख़ुश रखे 🙏" Arjun Bijlani‏ "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma .may these smiles last forever.#ViratWedsAnushka." Karan Patel‏ "Congratulations .... #Virushka ... @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma may this new journey of your lives be filled with nothing but endless moments of joy .... god bless ..!" Kishwer Merchant "Had to just had to post this pic ❤️ Wishing my favourite couple a very happy married life ❤️ This is love ❤️ what a beautiful moment .. won't be able to get over this pic for a long long time ❤️." Suyyash Rai "Kehte hain khuda ne is jahaan mei sabhi ke liye kisi na kisi ko hai banaya har kisi ke liye ❤💓 Congratulations love birds ❤💓 may they be like this ALWAYS 😘 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma." Raqesh Vasisth Picture perfect!!! Congratulations Beautiful ppl❤️🎉 @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli Ridhi Dogra‏ "Couldn't have said it better! Big love to them and for the world they'll create together ♥️" Maniesh Paul‏ "Congrats @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli ...wish u both loads happiness 🤗" Priyanka Kandwal "Congratulations to this beautiful couple #virushka they look 👀 most beautiful in their wedding. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli." Mona Lisa "Congratulations ❤️ to the most beautiful couple 💗" Bandgi Kalra "Now what can be better than this !! Congratulations to @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma ❤️" Nikita Sharma "Bounded with love ❤️ ...congratulations guys...may your marriage blessed with happiness and love...my favourite couple ❤️ @anushkasharma @virat.kohli #couplegoals ❤️👩❤️👩 VIRUSHKA ❤️ JUST MARRIED ❤️" Fenil Umrigar "A complete man with an Angel ! How much i love this picture❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Vrushika Mehta‏ "#VirushkaWedding has finally happened. Wishing this stunning pair a blockbuster life full of centuries ! @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma ❤️" Raj Nayak‏ "Congratulations Virat & @AnushkaSharma !!! Wishing you many many years so of love and happiness. 🥂🎈💕" Mallika Dua‏ "MY HORMONES ARE ALL OVER THE PLACE. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 so cute."

