 »   »   » Who Is Responsible For The Kapil Sharma Show’s Downfall?

The Kapil Sharma Show has been grabbing headlines ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight. The show's ratings dropped down and many members (Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Preeti Simoes) left the show.
Kapil Sharma was under a lot of stress as he was shooting for both his Bollywood film, Firangi as well as TKSS. The back-to-back shooting took a toll on his health and hence, a lot of shooting (TKSS) was cancelled.
Sony Gives A Short Break For Kapil & His Show
Recently, the Sony channel decided to give a break to Kapil and his show. But, do you know who responsible for TKSS' downfall?
Who Is Responsible For TKSS' Downfall?
According to Spotboye report, "The man in question is Rajiv Dhingra, who is directing Kapil's upcoming film Firangi." Apparently, after the mid-air controversy of Kapil and Sunil, Rajiv Dhingra was appointed as the creative director of the show.
Rajiv Dhingra…
According to the report, Rajiv could neither get along with the team nor could he control the team. As a result, the deadlines were not met, the scripts weren't ready and the quality of the show dropped.
Sony Called For A Closed-door Meeting
Many of TKSS' team members (old and existing team) did not like Rajiv. Hence, Sony called a closed-door meeting at Juhu Marriott, to save the show from going off air, hours before the announcement of closure was made.
Old Members Were Called For The Meeting
Surprisingly, a lot of the old team, including the writers who had left the show in March, were called back. But, they told the channel that they would love to come back if Rajiv was not at the helm!
Kapil Didn’t Want To Let Go off Rajiv!
Shockingly, Kapil didn't want to let go off Rajiv; hence, the decision of the show going off air for a short time was made!
Sunil Pal Disappointed With TKSS Going Off Air
Sunil Pal had shared a video on Facebook in which he has revealed that he is disappointed with Kapil Sharma's show TKSS going off air. He says that Kapil and Sunil are a deadly combination for comedy and are the two wheels of comedy. He also took a dig at YouTube stars who crack below-the-belt jokes.
Sunil Grover Thanks Fans For Their Wishes
Meanwhile, Sunil Grover, who was down with dengue, is recovering now. He has thanked his fans for their wishes. He tweeted, "My health is improving. Thanks for your wishes and love. And yes, Beware of mosquitoes. Keep surroundings clean for you and your family. 🙏."